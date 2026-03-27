Bryce Peterson leading the RMAC in hits as senior infielder powers through incredible season

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The UCCS baseball team is on pace for the most wins in a single season in the program's 10-year history. Senior Bryce Peterson is helping to lead that charge.

“It’s amazing man. Seeing everything, all the last chapters come together. This group of guys, putting everything together in conference. We’re just having a lot of fun out on the field right now,” said Peterson.

More than halfway into the year, Peterson is leading the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in hits (53). He ranks second in home runs (10) and RBIs (39), and sits in the top three for runs scored (40).

“It’s no surprise that he’s having a great year for us because that’s how hard he works, that’s who he is and he’s doing some real special things for us,” said UCCS coach Dave Hajek.

“My approach every time is that 365 sign back there. Trying to drive the ball that way. If I catch one out front, awesome. If I hit it on the ground for a base hit and score some guys, even better,” said Peterson.

For the majority of his career, Peterson had been a third baseman. Before his final season, his coach made a change and moved him over to second base.

“Learning a new position before your senior year is not easy. I think once he realized that his skillset is better suited for that part of the field then it was just on. I’m going to go get as good as I can,” said Hajek.

“The fall had some growing pains for sure. Just flipping the side of the field I was playing on, seeing the ball differently coming off the bat but it’s been a lot of fun over there being kind of in random with the guy at short stop and just building that relationship has been a lot of fun,” said Peterson.

Peterson has been effective since making the switch to second base. His coach said the team has benefited from adding another leader to the middle of the field.

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About Athlete of the Week

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Wednesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

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