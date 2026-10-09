Brooklyn Barnett is changing Palmer’s volleyball culture and leading them to the postseason

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Brooklyn has transformed the Palmer High School volleyball program from the ground up — ending an eight-year postseason drought and helping propel the Terrors to a 9-1 start this season.

After the program failed to reach the postseason for eight consecutive years, Brooklyn helped lead the Terrors to a regional tournament appearance in 2025. Head coach Adrianne Dettler said she recognized Brooklyn's potential from the moment she joined the program as a freshman.

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"Just starting her freshman year you could tell she was a little different. Her IQ even at a young age was kind of beyond what we've had here at Palmer, so overall experience of volleyball, you could tell there was a difference," Dettler said.

Now in her second year as team captain, Brooklyn has found the balance between leading and being supportive.

"I think my teammates would describe me as like someone who's encouraging in like the tough moments but also can give tough feedback when it's needed and when it's due like, but ultimately a pretty encouraging person," Brooklyn said.

Dettler has watched that leadership continue to develop.

"Last year she's like, 'I'm ready to be a leader.' And this year she has taken that on. Not afraid to have the hard conversations, not afraid to get on her teammates if they're slacking, but they respect it because she brings it as well," Dettler said.

Brooklyn backs up her leadership with production on the court. She is top 3 on the team in every statistical category and recorded 25 kills against Elizabeth, leading the Terrors to victory after trailing by two sets.

For Brooklyn, individual numbers take a back seat to team success.

"I would love a good stat line and to show I'm a good player, but honestly our team just does such a good job that it doesn't really matter," Brooklyn said.

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