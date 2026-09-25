Ashlyn Delaney leads Class 3A in kills, chases school record

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

The Classical Academy volleyball team is off to a strong start this season, and senior Ashlyn Delaney has been leading the charge.

Delaney, a four-year varsity starter for the Titans, is currently leading Class 3A in kills and ranks second in the state among all classes — a milestone built on years of hard work and a position change that didn't come easily.

Delaney played in the middle all of her life up until her sophomore year. The coaches needed to fill a spot on the outside and saw potential in Delaney’s athleticism and size. The transition tested her from the ground up.

"The footwork is different, the timing is different, connection with the setter is a lot different, so it was definitely challenging," Delaney said.

She turned that challenge into success. Last season, Delaney broke TCA's single-season kills record with 418. Her career total now sits at 947 — just 23 shy of the school's all-time record.

TCA head coach Layne Witmer says Delaney brings leadership to the team and she’s he one the team can turn to in any situation.

"She's the one who will get it done. Wherever we are in whatever kind of a situation, whether it's we're behind in trying to fight back or trying to maintain a lead, she's the one who will be a workhorse. She will get the job done, and very strategic, figures out a way to utilize the courts and where she is, and she will score points for us regardless of where we are," Witmer said.

For Delaney, the motivation goes beyond personal records.

"I kinda just wanna be a leader for all the underclassmen and just leave a legacy for them to kind of carry that on," Delaney said.

After this season, Delaney will take her talents to the University of Northern Colorado. But first, she still has history — and a state title — to chase at TCA.

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