Air Force's Norris named Mountain West female Athlete of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS — The awards keep coming for Air Force's Mahala Norris.

On Tuesday, the historic senior campaign of cross country and track for the senior continued, as she was named the Mountain West Female Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

Norris, a 2021 Academy graduate and NCAA champion in the 3000m steeplechase, also qualified for the 3000m women's steeplechase finals in the U.S. Olymics trials in June.

With Tuesday's announcement, Norris became the first female in Air Force Academy history to earn the league's top award – and just the second Falcon overall, joining former cross country and track standout Patrick Corona, who earned the program's first award in 2015-16.