Air Force sinks Navy 14-9, one win away from Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy

USAFA — Air Force’s scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to defeat Navy 14-9 and snaps a five game losing streak against other service academies. This win serves as the first time the Falcons have beaten the Midshipmen since 2023 and places them once step closer to reclaiming the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy for the first time since 2022.

Liam Szarka led the way on offense for the Falcons, scoring two rushing touchdowns and tallying 163 total yards. However, the Falcons’ defense is what brought them the win.

Air Force held Navy to 1-of-11 on third-down attempts, something senior Blake Fletcher said has become an emphasis for the Falcons defense. The defense made plays down the stretch when it mattered most. Alexander Perez recovered a Navy fumble late in the third quarter, and Max Mustell had the team’s lone sack on the Midshipmen’s final drive.

Mustell’s sack came on first and ten with just under three minutes to play. It served as a loss of ten yards and was followed by back-to-back incompletions which forced Navy to punt and allowed the Falcons to run out the clock.

Air Force will look to clinch the trophy for the first time since 2022 when they travel to West Point to take on Army on November 7.

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