COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In just his first few games wearing an Air Force uniform, freshman Grant Best is already putting his name in the program record book.

Best scored 17 points in his collegiate debut, then put up 25 points against Idaho State while going a perfect 16-for-16 at the free throw line — setting a single-game record. On the defensive end, his seven steals against Calumet College tied another school record.

News5 sports reporter Dante William has more on the freshman's accomplishments in the video below:

AOTW GRANT BEST

Despite the eye-popping numbers, Best is quick to downplay the individual accolades.

"I describe myself as a junkyard dog. I mean, I just do all the little things that aren't on the stat sheet like diving for balls, jump balls, and just playing hard. And then I think, 'when you play hard and give everything you got, the points come along with it,'" Best said.

Best credits his fast start to a year spent at the Academy's prep school and a commitment to early morning workouts when no one was watching.

"I think it's a testimony to my work, definitely. Maybe some of it's a surprise, but all along, all the hard work I put in at the prep school last year, just taking a year to get better and prepare for this," Best said.

That dedication extended beyond scheduled practices.

"Just waking up every day, even when I didn't feel like it and still going to the gym and just trying to have fun with it throughout the process, 'cause there's a lot of ups and downs, but when you're up at the top, it's nice," Best said.

Even with his early success, Best acknowledges there are still areas where he is growing as a college player.

"Just decision making and just overall just being one step slow a couple of times, I think that's one of the biggest things. But every game I'm learning, so I think that's definitely helping a lot and seeing where I need areas of growth," Best said.

For Best, the records are secondary to what matters most — winning.

"Winning is like the main priority to me. I like to win. I'm a winner, so we might not win 20 games, but if we can do way better than last year, I think that's my biggest goal and maybe win a Mountain West game in the tournament," Best said.

With three wins in their first five games, the Falcons have already matched their win total from all of last season.

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