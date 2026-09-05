Air Force football opens the season with shutout win over Duquesne

USAFA — The new season is underway for Air Force football as the Falcons dominated in a 34-0 win over Duquesne in the opener. The Falcons' defense held the Dukes to 107 total yards of offense and never allowed them into the red zone.

Air Force came away with two turnovers in the win, both coming in the first half. Max Mustell picked off the Duquesne quarterback in the second quarter and returned it for 26 yards, setting up the offense in the red zone. The Falcons eventually settled for a field goal. Korey Johnson came away with the second interception that ended the first half.

The Falcons offense was very “ground and pound”. Air Force rushed for 431 yards on 71 attempts. Rocco Conti and Kemper Hodges led the way with 74 and 72 yards, respectively. Hodges scored the first touchdown of the season with a 4-yard run in the opening quarter. Junior quarterback Liam Szarka rushed for another 52 yards and 2 touchdowns to go along with 19 passing yards on five attempts. Evan Medders tacked on an additional rushing touchdown.

Air Force will host Mountain West newcomer North Dakota State in their week two matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Falcon Stadium.

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