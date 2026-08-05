Air Force football opens fall camp with high expectations after back-to-back losing seasons

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — Air Force football opens fall camp Wednesday, and after back-to-back losing seasons, the Falcons believe they have the depth, experience, and talent to bounce back with a winning season.

Head coach Troy Calhoun enters his 20th season with renewed energy, pointing to positional depth, a revamped Mountain West Conference schedule, and the return of quarterback Liam Szarka — who missed the end of last season with an arm fracture — as reasons for optimism.

"I'm feeling good. I'm ready to go. I feel like I put in a lot of work this offseason to get stronger. I've been in the weight room just working with our strength coaches to try and put on some size and put on some weight, and so I'm ready to go out there and show what I can do," Szarka said.

Szarka was named to the Maxwell Award watchlist, an award presented to the outstanding player in college football.

Over the next few weeks, Calhoun says players will have to separate themselves through speed, toughness, and competition. With depth at nearly every position, the Falcons expect battles across the roster.

Defensively, Air Force believes its biggest improvement could come from experience. Last year's unit was young and still learning to play together, but began to find its identity late in the season. With Steve Russ taking over as defensive coordinator, that side of the ball could be a difference-maker.

“We're going to be even better this season. And Steve plays a huge part in that,” Calhoun stated. “We'll be concise, we'll be clear, and the players will be able to cut loose and play fast, and most importantly, play aggressively too.”

"Coach Russ came in and instituted a policy of trusting each other, and that's what we want to be — a group of guys trusting each other, putting everything we have on the line for every guy that's next to us," defensive back Korey Johnson added.

"We talk about turnovers, takeaways, and field goals. You know, if we can hold teams to field goals and takeaways in the red zone that's going to help our team big time. And with the offense we have this year, very confident they're going to march on the field each and every time and go put points on the board for us," linebacker Blake Fletcher said.

Fletcher was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason watch list, an award given to the national defensive player of the year. When asked what this meant to him, Flecther kept it all about the team.

“Personal accolades are kind of bottom of the totem pole for me. I want to see this team win,” he said. “Seeing my team win, seeing this team grow, and turn this team around from what we were last year to what we're going to be this year, that's the biggest, accolade that I could ever put my name on.”

The Falcons will also adjust to a new-look Mountain West Conference. After five schools left the league, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, and UTEP were added — creating new opponents and new scouting challenges. Air Force will face all three of the new schools during this season.

The Falcons are setting their sights high this season. Players say they want the Commander in Chief's Trophy, a Mountain West Conference title, and a shot at the College Football Playoffs.

Air Force opens the season at home against Duquesne on Sept. 5.

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