Adorable resurfaced photo: Young Christian McCaffrey runs through confetti after dad's Broncos Super Bowl win

A win in Sunday’s Super Bowl would be the first Lombardi Trophy for San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey – but it wouldn’t be his first time enjoying Super Bowl confetti.

An adorable resurfaced photo from 1999 shows a 2-year-old McCaffrey running through the confetti after his dad, Ed McCaffrey, and the Broncos won Super Bowl XXXIII. Ed McCaffrey was a wideout for the Broncos from 1995-2003.

Lisa McCaffrey – Ed’s wife and Christian’s mother – recalled the moment in a clip shared by NFL Films on social media, saying Christian was “actually lost” at the time the photo was captured by an Associated Press photographer.

“Really good parenting,” she jokes in the clip.

In the same clip, Christian McCaffrey says he hopes to one day recreate the moment with his own family.

“That’s what it’s all about,” he says. “Hopefully I can get there one day, winning Super Bowls, [and have] a couple little squirts running around on the field being that happy.”

.@CMC_22 is no stranger to Super Bowl confetti, he actually got lost from his parents around it as a baby 😂 pic.twitter.com/RRQhGsyoUr — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 7, 2024

Ed and Christian McCaffrey have a chance to become just the second father-son duo to each win a Super Bowl with the same franchise. The 49ers won the Super Bowl in 1994, in Ed McCaffrey’s only season with the team.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and his father, legendary former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, would also join the club. Mike Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for that 1994 49ers team before winning two Super Bowls with the Broncos.

Steve and Zak DeOssie, who each won a title with the New York Giants, are the only other father-son duo to accomplish the feat.