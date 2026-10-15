Missing your ballot? How to get help, register, and vote in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co — If your ballot hasn’t arrived, or you’ve filled it out and aren’t sure where to take it, El Paso County election officials have resources to help you take the next step.

Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleiker encourages voters to address problems early rather than wait until Election Day.

What if your ballot hasn’t arrived?

Contact the El Paso County Elections Department at 719-575-VOTE (8683) or elections@elpasoco.com.

Schleiker said staff can check its status, cancel the original ballot, and issue a replacement.

If you recently moved, check or update your voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Can you still register?

Yes. Oct. 26 is the deadline to register or update your registration to have a ballot mailed to you.

After that, eligible voters can register and receive a ballot in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center through Election Day, Nov. 3.

“So as long as you’re in line, you know, on or before 7 p.m. on election night, you’re gonna be able to participate,” Schleiker said.

The Citizens Service Center at 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road already offers in-person services. Additional centers open in phases beginning Oct. 19. Check locations and operating hours here.

Where do you return your ballot?

Before returning it, take your own ballot envelope and sign it. Each voter’s ballot needs its own envelope.

“Your envelope is to you as a particular voter, don’t put two ballots in one envelope,” Schleiker said.

Return it at one of the county’s 44 secure ballot drop boxes or an open Voter Service and Polling Center. Find drop-box addresses and vote center locations here.

If mailing your ballot, Schleiker recommends mailing it by Oct. 26. After that, use a drop box or vote center.

For voters returning a regular domestic mail ballot, it must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 3. A postmark does not count.

How do you know it arrived?

Sign up for El Paso County’s BallotTrax to receive notifications when your ballot is mailed, received, and processed for counting.

For Schleiker, voting also carries a personal meaning.

“Every time I vote is I am sitting here, um, honoring those that have basically sacrificed to protect that right.”

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