How to anonymously report illegal street racing in Colorado

COLORADO — If you see illegal street racing, there's an easy way to report it anonymously in Colorado. The Colorado Street Racing Working Group has created a website to take those tips.

The group is made up of the following:

law enforcement

district attorneys

city attorneys

investigators

analysts in our state

The goal is to help dedicate resources to the areas where it happens the most. To report illegal street racing anonymously, click here. On the website, you can also see a list of locations where street racing is legal. The places in southern Colorado are listed below:



El Paso County Raceway - Calhan

I-25 Speedway - Pueblo

La Junta Airport Raceway - La Junta

Pikes Peak International Raceway - Fountain

Pueblo Motorsports Park - Pueblo

News5 reached out to ask how many anonymous tips they've received in the last year, but they said they could not have that data ready Monday.

This is a developing story. News5 will update this web story once we have those numbers.





