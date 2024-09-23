How to anonymously report illegal street racing in Colorado

COLORADO — If you see illegal street racing, there's an easy way to report it anonymously in Colorado. The Colorado Street Racing Working Group has created a website to take those tips.
The group is made up of the following:
- law enforcement
- district attorneys
- city attorneys
- investigators
- analysts in our state
The goal is to help dedicate resources to the areas where it happens the most. To report illegal street racing anonymously, click here. On the website, you can also see a list of locations where street racing is legal. The places in southern Colorado are listed below:
- El Paso County Raceway - Calhan
- I-25 Speedway - Pueblo
- La Junta Airport Raceway - La Junta
- Pikes Peak International Raceway - Fountain
- Pueblo Motorsports Park - Pueblo
News5 reached out to ask how many anonymous tips they've received in the last year, but they said they could not have that data ready Monday.
This is a developing story. News5 will update this web story once we have those numbers.
Honor Flight 19 Makes It To Washington DC
Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is a group that works to give veterans of Southern Colorado and all expenses paid trips to our nation's capital. News5 Brie Groves got a chance to tag along with Honor Flight 19 and tell the stories of the individuals who dedicated their lives to service.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.