COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. — Last year’s Halloween costume may not fit anymore, but finding a different one doesn’t have to mean buying something new.

Deerfield Hills Community Center is holding a free costume exchange Friday, Oct. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 4290 Deerfield Hills Road in southeast Colorado Springs.

The event is open to everyone, with no registration or ticket required. Families do not need to donate a costume to receive one. Organizers say there are options for infants through adults, and even pets. Plus accessories to help complete an outfit.

Learn More About the Event in the Video Player Below

Free costume exchange helps Colorado Springs families get ready for Halloween

For rec assistant Ronaleen Brown, the exchange is about taking some pressure off families whose budgets are already stretched.

“Are we gonna pay a bill? Are we gonna get food first and, um, are we going to get a costume,” Brown said. “We're trying to take that stressor off.”

The costumes come from donations, other community centers, Christmas Unlimited and additional costumes purchased by staff. Neighbors have also been dropping off outfits their families no longer need.

“In times of hardships people can either pull away from each other or they can grow stronger together,” said Dani Finau, a member of the center’s support staff. “What I have seen is that people are pulling together.”

Organizers hope children find something they are excited to wear while families get a chance to connect. Games, hot cocoa and cider will also be available.

Rec assistant Rosalia Alvarez said she hopes children feel welcome and comfortable approaching staff, whether they are visiting for the first time or returning to the center.

Families who cannot attend can call 719-385-5996 to ask about remaining costumes and arrange a pickup. Staff say they will wash donated costumes and save them for next year’s exchange.

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