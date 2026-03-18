FOLLOW THROUGH: Pueblo family gets mail delivery restored after years-long pause

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — News5 first reported on a Pueblo man who hadn’t received mail at his home for years — all because of a past dog biting incident.

Even after the dog was gone, the delivery never returned because of the U.S. Postal Service policy.

A month later, there’s finally a change.

When we first spoke with Ron Robb, he shared his frustration about going for years without mail being delivered to his home.

Robb says that after our initial report, he went to speak directly with the post office in Pueblo.

“It was Monday, I think I went in and talked to the manager," Robb said. At first, he was told that the only option might be to install a mailbox along the sidewalk.

“And I said, well, if that’s all I can get, that’s what we will take," Robb said.

But then, the plan shifted.

“He (the manager) says… maybe we can go ahead and resume service to the porch, but as long as you keep your front door locked or closed.”

Robb says that decision brought long-awaited relief.

“It’s been kind of a pain in the butt.” Now, Robb says he’s grateful to the USPS office.

“They didn’t have to do it, and I do appreciate that they worked with me," Robb said. "I think it’s something that their policy needs to be looked at in the future… in case that ever happens to anybody else.”

He also has a message for KOAA.

“I think it’s really good that they have someone… to associate with the community and… help them try and get it straightened out… I appreciate it.”

After years without service, mail will once again be delivered right to his porch. Something Robb says makes a meaningful difference in his daily life.

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