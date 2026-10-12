COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Colorado Springs’ proposed 2027 budget includes about $91,000 to reopen park restrooms closed because of this year’s budget cuts. For families using the parks, that could mean more time outside and fewer trips elsewhere to find a bathroom.

Ten neighborhood park restrooms were kept closed for the 2026 season, including Golden Hills, Bonfort, Boulder, Dublin, Ford Frick, Golden Hills, Piñon Valley, Sandstone, Thorndale, Wasson and Westmoor parks.

Dylon Myller, who visits parks with his 2-year-old son, said the closures have made it harder to find a private place to change his child.

“It actually has dictated how long I will stay at a park,” Myller said.

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Colorado Springs proposes $91K to reopen park restrooms closed by budget cuts

He said restoring access would make him want to bring his son to parks more often to play and meet other kids.

Michele Wiesemann said her family visits parks every weekend for sports or relaxation. Bathroom availability helps determine where they go.

“You might have to cut a practice short. You might have to cut your enjoyment outdoors short because you're going to have to get in the car, load everybody up, drive to a different bathroom,” Wiesemann said.

She welcomes the proposed reopening but wants maintenance to remain a priority.

“However, I do have the concern of what condition they would be in if we're using them and they're not being stocked, supplied, cleaned,” she said.

Wiesemann suggested regular checks, keeping toilet paper and hand-cleaning supplies available and locking restrooms after park hours. She also encourages parents to accompany children into public restrooms to check the facilities. Those suggestions are her recommendations, rather than confirmed measures in the budget proposal.

The funding still needs city council approval. A reopening date has not been confirmed.

Residents can review the proposed budget at ColoradoSprings.gov/Budget.

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