COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. — Brandi Wilks used to sell out of grab-and-go meals by midweek at Balanced Nutrition. Now, the Colorado Springs shop owner says she might see just one walk-in customer all week.

The new 8th Street bridge is open, but crews are still working along the road. Wilks says she first noticed a dip in grab-and-go sales when work shifted south toward Motor City.

“And then once the construction moved the first week of October to directly in front of the store, foot traffic became almost nonexistent,” Wilks said.

Wilks has been in business for six years and opened her storefront last year. She used to stock 15 to 20 of each grab-and-go meal and saw customers who worked near Motor City come in on their lunch breaks. Before the work moved outside her shop, she says several walk-in customers would stop by each day she was open.

Where to turn into the 8th Street Shops

Wilks says the shopping center went from two entrances off 8th Street to one. Drivers can look for the sign listing the businesses in the shopping center. The open driveway is right beside it. Heading north, the driveway comes just before the sign. Heading south, it comes just after it.

Wilks says customers call her weekly after missing the turn as crews move cones during different phases of the work.

“Yeah, I’ve had people like, ‘I missed the turn. I’ll just come pick up tomorrow,’” Wilks said.

What fewer walk-ins mean for the shop

Wilks now prepares fewer meals for the cooler. At the end of the week, she freezes what’s left and offers those meals at a discount. She says freezing meals helps her avoid wasting food.

“It narrows that profit margin quite a bit whenever I’m having to freeze meals or not sell them,” Wilks said.

She says preorders are helping keep the business going.

Wilks still bartends in addition to running the shop and says she works seven days a week between the two.

“I’m the cook, the photographer, the delivery driver. I’m wearing all the hats,” Wilks said.

She says she understands why the road work is needed and hopes it will be easier for customers to get to the shops once it wraps up. In the meantime, she says her daughters are what drive her to keep going.

“I need to be able to provide for my girls,” Wilks said.

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