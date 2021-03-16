After uncertain year, local landscapers thankful for major snowfall

COLORADO SPRINGS — While this week’s intense snowfall and blizzard conditions are probably some things most of us would like to have gone without, those same conditions are what gave at least one family-owned business a sigh of relief after an uncertain year.

Clearing away snow is just part of what brings in the bucks for Morgan Devan and his business, Big M Lawn care

“We pretty much do everything landscape maintenance related,” Devan said.

In the warm months, it means making his customers’ yards look pristine

“We work as long as we can through the fall… into October,” he said.

Then, he opens his shed, and locks his mowers and blowers away.

“Snow removal picks up any time late October into November,” he said.

While it’s only one part of what he does, it’s a vital one.

“It allows us some other options when it comes to finances,” Devan said.

Especially after this past summer.

“We experienced about 20 to 25 percent decrease in our overall numbers,” he said.

With people stuck inside thanks to the pandemic, he says they decided they could take on the landscaping themselves for a change.

On top of that--

“At the end of last Spring, there were cutbacks already,” he said.

With lots of businesses forced to be closed last spring, they didn’t need anyone to plow their parking lots.

“For some of our bigger properties, we were having to be really tight with those,” Devan said.

Last week, when he saw the forecast for this past weekend, he and his crew were ready to get back to work.

“I think there’s a little bit of excitement,” he said. “We were able to push through all of it, and take care of the properties.”

Even with near blizzard conditions, he wouldn’t turn this opportunity down

“It is definitely welcome business,” he said.

