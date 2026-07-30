Pueblo Speed Cameras move from Warnings to Fines in I-25 Construction Zone

PUEBLO, Colo. — Drivers speeding through the I-25 and U.S. 50B construction zone in Pueblo will now face fines instead of warnings as CDOT officially begins issuing tickets through its automated speed enforcement program.

The speed cameras were installed at the end of June as part of the ongoing reconstruction project at the busy construction zone. During the first 30 days, drivers caught speeding only received warning notices in the mail to give motorists time to adjust.

CDOT says more than 11,000 warnings were issued during that grace period. Now, drivers going 10 miles per hour or more above the posted speed limit will receive a $75 citation in the mail. The violation does not add points to a driver’s license. State transportation officials say the cameras are already changing driver behavior.

“Our data is really looking forward. It shows that excessive speeding is down by almost 70% in the I-25 US 50B reconstruction zone,” a CDOT spokesperson said.

CDOT says the location was selected because of the high traffic volume and the dangers that come with an active construction zone.

“This particular location was chosen in Pueblo because of the work zone, which creates a challenging environment for drivers, and the high volume of traffic every day,” the spokesperson said. “This is a good place to put those cameras.”

The interchange project has been under construction since December 2024 and is expected to continue through the summer of 2027.

Drivers News5's Jaylen Lee spoke with had mixed opinions about the cameras, but agreed that slowing down is important.

“Honestly, in this area, the speed is crazy. People be driving so fast, so it’s a good thing that people will get punished for it,” said Christopher Olson, a Pueblo driver.

Another driver, Isaac Montez, said that after receiving a warning notice, he had already changed the way he drives through the area.

“I just know around that area to slow down because I got a warning in the mail,” Montez said. “Definitely don’t want to get a ticket.”

CDOT says the goal of the program is safety, not punishment.

“We’re not here to punish drivers,” the spokesperson said. “We’re really here just to remind them that construction zones can be dangerous, school zones can be dangerous for all motorists and pedestrians, and it’s really important to follow those posted speeds.”

