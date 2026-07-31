How Parents can Help Kids get ready for the New School Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As students across Southern Colorado prepare to head back to the classroom, experts say parents can do more than check items off a school supply list to help set their children up for success.

For many families, that preparation starts before the first day of school by getting back into routines, talking through expectations and helping children feel confident about the transition.

"A week or so before school gets started, you want to start instituting a bedtime again," said Dr. Michael Patrick Jr., a pediatrician with Children's Hospital Colorado. "And it's probably going to be best to have a wake-up time again, maybe a little bit later than they'll have to do for school once it gets started."

Patrick also recommends reminding children about healthy habits before they return to the classroom.

"Just remind your kids that frequent hand washing, especially with soap and water, is the best way to prevent getting sick at school," he said.

While those routines help prepare children physically, educators say emotional preparation is just as important.

Sand Creek High School Principal Amy Sanchez-Martinez encourages parents to start conversations with their children about the upcoming school year, including what they're excited about and what may be making them nervous.

"It's a change and it's also an opportunity to start new," Sanchez-Martinez said. "It's also an opportunity to build some excitement."

She says those conversations can help ease anxiety, especially for students entering a new school or grade.

Patrick agrees that creating an open line of communication at home can make a difference once school begins.

"Having an open line of communication is really important," Patrick said. "If your child comes to you and says, 'Hey, I'm really anxious about school starting,' first, that's a win."

With many Southern Colorado school districts returning to class over the next couple of weeks, both experts say now is the time for families to begin easing back into school-year routines.

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