Dozens treated for heat-related illnesses at Colorado Springs festival

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Dozens of people were treated for heat-related illnesses Saturday during the Tacos and Tequila Festival in Colorado Springs as temperatures climbed into the upper 90s.

Colorado Springs Fire Department officials say more than 70 people were affected, with about 7 people hospitalized.

Fire Lieutenant Troy Baleria says heat illness can progress quickly, especially when people don't have access to shade or aren't staying hydrated.

“Minor heat injury can turn into moderate heat injury can turn into extreme heat injury pretty quickly,” Baleria said.

Baleria says people should watch for warning signs including thirst, dizziness, lightheadedness and headaches. Confusion or a change in mental status can be a sign of a more serious heat injury, including heat stroke.

Alcohol can also increase the risk. Baleria says alcohol can contribute to dehydration, making it more dangerous to spend extended periods outside in extreme heat.

For people who need to be outside, Baleria recommends planning ahead, bringing plenty of water, taking breaks and having access to shade or air conditioning.

His biggest piece of advice is simple: “Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.”

