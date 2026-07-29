American Red Cross declares rare national blood crisis, Urging Southern Colorado Donors to Step up

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The American Red Cross is asking more people to roll up their sleeves after declaring only the second national blood crisis in the organization's history.

The nonprofit says blood donations have fallen to a four-year summer low, leaving hospitals with fewer lifesaving blood products available for patients. While all blood types are needed, officials say the shortage is especially critical for Type O blood, which is commonly used during emergencies.

"This blood crisis means that we are at such a dire point in our supply that some patients might be turned away that need surgeries," said Heidi Richmond, executive director of the American Red Cross. "Hospitals are having to make gut-wrenching decisions because certain blood is not available."

According to the Red Cross, summer is typically one of the most challenging times of the year for blood donations. Vacations, busy schedules, extreme heat, poor air quality, and other seasonal factors have contributed to fewer people getting out of the house to give blood while hospital demand remains steady.

Among those answering the call was Steve Jennings, who made a Power Red donation at a blood drive hosted at Pikes Peak Library 21c in Colorado Springs. A Power Red donation collects two units of red blood cells during a single appointment, helping replenish the blood products hospitals use most often.

"Power Red gives a little extra opportunity to give more than just a little bit of help to people," Jennings said.

Jennings says donating blood is a simple way to make a difference and hopes others will consider doing the same.

"It's a half hour or so of your time and could help somebody down the road who needs it," Jennings said. "It could be them, a member of their family or a friend."

The American Red Cross says if just three more people donated at every blood drive this summer, the national blood supply could be stabilized.

The next blood drive at Pikes Peak Library 21c, located at 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, is scheduled for Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eligible donors can also schedule an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

