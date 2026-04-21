Wildfire grows to around 800 acres in large impact training area on Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — A wildfire currently burning on Fort Carson has burned about 800 acres in the large impact training area.

The Mountain Post says crews are monitoring the blaze to make sure it stays within that area. At this time, no evacuations are in place, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the Mountain Post says smoke will be visible in the area.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

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Meet the Colorado Springs Teen Named Military Child of the Year Taylor Schreiner, a senior at DCC, is in Washington, D.C. this week to be honored as the Military Child of the Year for the Space Force. The 17-year-old already has her CNA license and has volunteered for two years at the Children's Hospital, with a goal of going into pediatric oncology. Meet the Colorado Springs Teen Named Military Child of the Year

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