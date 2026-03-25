24 Fire 44 percent contained, remains at over 7000 acres, Highway 115 remains closed

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Highway 115 remains closed on Wednesday as Fort Carson officials state that the 24 Fire, which has been burning for a week, remains at 7,385 acres.

As of Wednesday morning, a Fort Carson spokesperson says that the fire is now 44% contained.

We would like to thank the Penrose and surrounding communities for attending last night’s town hall. Your concerns were heard, and your support has been greatly appreciated.



The 24 Fire is now at 44% containment with no increase in acreage. Firefighters continue to make great progress in strengthening control lines, removing debris, and clearing Highway 115. While Highway 115 remains closed, this decision is reassessed daily. Fort Carson Spokesperson

Tuesday evening, Fort Carson Officials held a town hall with residents who have been impacted along the Highway 115 corridor between Penrose and Colorado Springs.



Watch what they discussed in the video player below

Fire investigators revealed the cause of the fire to be a vehicle malfunction along Highway 115.

The fire, which caused evacuations in Fremont County and had residents on edge in El Paso, as pre-evacuation warnings were issued, all of those orders have since been removed as of Monday.

To view our coverage from the previous seven days, click through the article below.

Wildfire 24 Fire along Highway 115 caused by vehicle malfunction, now 30% contained Aidan Hulting

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or provide personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app, follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

___

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.