South Rim Fire that forced closure of Black Canyon NP grows to 2,892 acres

MONTROSE, Colo. — The South Rim Fire that forced the closure of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park last week has grown to 2,892 acres and is 0% contained, according to a Saturday update from firefighters.

The lightning-sparked fire was first reported Thursday morning on the canyon's south rim and forced the evacuation of the park and several other areas, including Bostwick Park.

Additionally, the fire forced the closure of Highway 347 at the U.S. 50 intersection.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost.

Eric Zanotto, a district fire management officer for the U.S. Forest Service, said during a Saturday briefing that activity has increased on the western flank and southeast section of the fire edge.

Zanotto said Hotshot crews will be focusing their efforts on preventing the fire from moving down into the canyon and minimizing its spread back into the park.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is located nine miles east of Montrose.

