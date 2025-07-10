Evacuations underway at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park due to active wildfires burning in the area

BLACK CANYON OF THE GUNNISON NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Evacuations are underway at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park due to at least two active wildfires burning in the area.

Officials from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said one of their engines was responding to one of the fires on the north rim of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison. They added the Colorado State Patrol had been called to help them evacuate campgrounds in the national forest area of the park.

At least two active wildfires are currently burning; one near the south entrance of Black Canyon, and one near the north rim, fire officials said.

National Park Service

National Park Service officials said lighting was to blame for the fires, adding the park was currently closed and all visitors and staff were being evacuated.

“Do not enter the park until further notice. Updates will be provided when more information is available,” NPS officials said.

This is a breaking, developing news story and will be updated.

