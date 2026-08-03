Smoke visible in southern Colorado from wildfires in northwest U.S., Utah

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Smoke is visible throughout southern Colorado on Monday from wildfires in the northwestern part of the United States, as well as in Utah.

Fires near Spokane, Washington have destroyed about 600 homes, businesses and other buildings. As of Sunday evening, there was no containment on those fires.

Another fire burning in grassland in western Idaho and eastern Oregon is currently threatening more than 600 homes and 800 other structures.

The biggest fire in Utah as of Monday is the Widemouth 2 Fire, which is burning near Fillmore, about two hours southwest of Salt Lake City.

Smoke from these fires is expected to thin out before increasing Monday evening. Thick smoke is expected to be visible in southern Colorado Tuesday morning.

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