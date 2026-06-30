Several southern Colorado cities now under Stage II Fire Restrictions

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Several southern Colorado cities are now under Stage II Fire Restrictions as of Monday as fires burn across the state.

The following southern Colorado cities are now under Stage II Fire Restrictions:



Colorado Springs

Pueblo

Cañon City

Manitou Springs



The following activities are prohibited during Stage II Fire Restrictions:



outdoor cooking fueled by wood, pellets or charcoal

outdoor fires in portable or fixed fireplaces fueled by wood, pellets or charcoal

recreational fires, including campfires not contained in a portable or fixed fireplace

the sale or use of fireworks

welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame

operating small internal combustion engines, such as chainsaws, without a properly installed and functioning spark arrestor

outdoor smoking in city parks or open spaces

possessing or using a motor vehicle off established roads, motorized trails or established parking areas, except when parking in an area devoid or vegetation within 10 feet of the vehicle



Additionally, permits for bonfires and model rockets will not be issued while the burn ban is in effect.

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Southern Colorado communities are being evacuated as a wildfire explodes Neighborhoods and the Town of Beulah have been evacuated after a wildfire burning along Highway 165 has exploded in size. Southern Colorado communities are being evacuated as a wildfire explodes

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