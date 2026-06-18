Several agencies responding to fire on the north side of Pueblo Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Several agencies are responding to a fire Wednesday evening, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.

According to the department, the trash fire is burning at the C&C Disposal, which is located near the I-25 and Drew Dix Parkway interchange on the north side of Pueblo.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, crews have made progress on knocking down the fire. Since, it is a large pile of rubbish, the sheriff's office says crews will likely be on scene for a while.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the sheriff's office. They also say several outbuildings and vehicles were lost in the fire.

At this time, no evacuations have been issued, and a cause of the fire has not been determined.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

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Baca and Pueblo Counties use Rave to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up for Rave in Baca County, visit Baca County's website. To sign up for cell phone emergency alerts in Pueblo County, visit the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office website.

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