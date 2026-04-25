Poitry Canyon Fire burning in Las Animas County, 676 acres in size

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A new wildfire has broken out in Las Animas County. The Poitry Canyon Fire is burning northwest of Kim.

According to the Pueblo Interagency Dispatch Center, the fire has burned 676 acres so far.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and no evacuation orders have been issued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several counties in Colorado use the CodeRED Emergency Notification System to reach community members during an emergency.

To sign up for CodeRED in your county, click the link's below:



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'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard It's an area with a lot of construction. That work has Peterson Road just outside the north gate of Peterson Space Force Base down to two lanes. 'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard

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