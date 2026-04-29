No growth overnight, Poitrey Fire stays at 2,113 acres, 45 percent contained

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Some good news from crews in Las Animas County working the Poitrey Canyon wildfire Wednesday morning.

The fire remained at 2,113 acres, with no growth in the last 24 hours. The fire is now 45% contained.

Weather conditions are improving in the area, and crews on the scene are hopeful for getting rain; 1 -1.5 inches is expected for the area.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 121 personnel working to fight the fire.

As of Monday, the fire has grown a little, with it currently sitting at 2,113 acres.



Watch News5's latest coverage of the fire below:

Governor Jared Polis has declared a verbal disaster declaration, signaling the release of more state resources to help in the firefight.

Crews on the ground said that overnight into Monday, crews were able to limit the growth, which was mostly in the northwestern part of the fire line. Air resources continue to help in the battle Monday.

On Sunday, the Colorado Division of Fire Protection and Control assumed control of the investigation, per Governor Polis' disaster emergency declaration.

The fire was sitting at 2,065 acres.

They say that Single-engine Air Tankers, Large Air Tankers, and helicopters have been assisting the fire crews.

On Saturday, the Hoehne Fire Protection District estimated the fire at 1,996 acres. The fire was only 676 acres as of Friday evening.

Governor Polis declared a disaster emergency for the fire, directing the Department of Public Safety and its Divisions of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Fire Prevention and Control to assume control of the fire efforts.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, and no evacuation orders have been issued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several counties in Colorado use the CodeRED Emergency Notification System to reach community members during an emergency.

To sign up for CodeRED in your county, click the links below:



Watch News5's coverage on alerts to be aware of below:

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