Mandatory evacuations issued in Las Animas County due to fire Wednesday

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Mandatory evacuations have been issued due to the Bear Fire on Wednesday, according to Las Animas County.

The county says community members living on County Road 78.9 and Bear Springs Trail are under the mandatory evacuation order. The roads are located northeast of Hoehne.

For those in the evacuation area, large animals can be housed at the Las Animas County Fairgrounds, which are located near the I-25 and East Goddard Avenue interchange.

According to fire officials, the fire has burned around 120 acres. At this time, it is unclear how the fire started or if there is any containment.

At this time, five property owners have been evacuated.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

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Several counties in Colorado use the CodeRED Emergency Notification System to reach community members during an emergency.

To sign up for CodeRED in your county, click the link's below:



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