Mandatory evacuations issued in Lake County wildfire

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — A Lake County wildfire, dubbed the Willow Fire, west of Leadville has prompted mandatory evacuations on Sunday.

Watch Duty is reporting that the fire has grown to more than 1,000 acres. It is is burning near Twin Mounds, below Mount Massive, on U.S. Forest Service land, according to county officials.

Evacuations are in place in the following areas:

- County Road 4

- County Road 9

- County Road 9D

- County Road 5A

- County Road 48

- County Road 99

- All trails from the Fish Hatchery

- All campgrounds around Turquoise Lake

- All trails up to treeline

- Colorado Trail sections in this area

- Hagerman Pass

Lake County

Displaced residents may report to the Family Assistance Center at Lake County High School, 1000 W 4th St., starting at 6 p.m.

Local, state, and federal resources have been ordered and are on scene.

There have been no reports of injuries or structural loss at this time.

Information on the origin and cause was not released.

This is a developing story and may get updated