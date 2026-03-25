'If the wind hadn't changed, we would've been toast,' Florence homeowners feared the worst during 24 fire

FLORENCE, Colo. (KOAA) — A community came together to help evacuate neighbors and farm animals as a nearby wildfire threatened homes and property.

Shawnee McAninch, whose property sits just outside the pre-evacuation area, said the fire came within miles of her home.

"If the wind had not changed, we would've been toast because it was coming and it would've kept coming," McAninch said.

McAninch has goats, chickens, horses, and other farm animals that serve the community.

"During the school year, we run an enrichment program," McAninch said.

When the fire approached, neighbors quickly stepped in to help transport and house the animals away from danger.

"Once we heard there were preevacs, we put our belongings in the fire safe. We reached out to people to see where we could put our animals," McAninch said.

McAninch noted that getting the animals to safety was a priority.

"He's irreplaceable," McAninch said.

Ultimately, a shift in the weather spared her property.

"As the fire was coming in, the wind changed. We don't feel lucky, we are blessed. And we are really sorry for everyone who had to evacuate," McAninch said.

The community effort extended beyond saving animals to getting people to safety. Amanda Suddoth, a former first responder who founded the faith-based nonprofit My Neighbor's Cupboard after evacuating from the Black Forest fire, used a recently purchased bus to help evacuate residents.

"Taking care of others' needs and supporting each other. That's what small communities do," Tienna Aragon and Suddoth said.

Suddoth acquired the bus less than two weeks ago. While evacuations were not its main purpose, she said it arrived at the right time to help get people out safely.

"You never forget the smell. We did lose a substantial amount of homes," Suddoth said.

Suddoth said the evacuees remain top of mind for her.

"Their lives have been changed from this, and they will forever be. It's something we as a community need to keep in mind," Suddoth said.

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