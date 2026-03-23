Highway 115's continued closure leading to travel headaches

FLORENCE, Colo. (KOAA) — The 24 Fire continues to burn in Fremont County, keeping a three-mile stretch of Highway 115 closed for a fourth day and causing travel disruptions across southern Colorado.

In Fremont County, where the closure has been in place since Thursday. As of Sunday night, the road remained closed with no indication of when it would reopen.

Some people who live in the Royal Gorge region have driven nearby to check out the fire but are unable to drive through.

"It’s just tragic. Tragic, tragic," one person said.

"When these little pines and shrubs start burning, it’s like gasoline," another person said.

Archie Gerin has lived in Florence for 26 years. His trips, like one he made to Fort Carson, are now much longer.

"I had to go to Fort Carson… it added at least 50 to 75 miles," said Gerin. "In all my time traveling, I never remember it being closed. No never, but with no snow, summer’s early this year and it’s 90 degrees."

Randy Larson has called Cañon City home for nearly four decades.

"I remember the Copper Gulch Fire 15 years ago. A lot of areas burned up it was really bad," said Larson. "First one I’ve seen on (Highway) 115, I go to Colorado Springs quite a bit... it’s never been closed since I’ve lived in Cañon."

While Gerin goes the extra mileage to travel to and from the Olympic City, Larson has a different solution.

"I don’t think I’ll be going to the Springs anytime soon," said Larson.

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Evacuations remain in place for wildfire burning in Colorado Evacuation for the 24 Fire remain in place along Highway 115 for a fire burning on Fort Carson land. Here are the latest updates from the weekend and the impact it is causing the community. Evacuations remain in place for wildfire burning in Colorado

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