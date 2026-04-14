Governor Polis declares disaster emergency for fire burning near Trinidad

RATON, N.M. (KOAA) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis has declared a disaster emergency because of a fire burning near Trinidad.

The Hoehne Fire Protection District says the Schwachheim Fire is burning in the Lake Dorothy State Wildlife Area, which is located near the Colorado and New Mexico state line.

Officials say the fire has burned 450 acres and has no containment. The fire started Sunday and continued to grow overnight. Helicopters and ground crews are working to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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The environmental fallout after a fuel truck spill in Pueblo last month A fuel truck spill that happened along I-25 in Pueblo shut down the interstate overnight last month. The environmental fallout after a fuel truck spill in Pueblo last month

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