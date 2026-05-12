Fire restrictions in unincorporated El Paso County downgraded to Stage 1

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Fire restrictions in all unincorporated areas of El Paso County have been safely downgraded from Stage 2 to Stage 1.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal says it's because of recent improvements in weather conditions. He adds while these conditions are encouraging, the wildfire risk still remains.

The following activities are prohibited during Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:



all general open burning is banned, any previously issued open burn permits are hereby revoked

the sale and use of fireworks are prohibited

the launching of model rockets is prohibited

use of explosive targets or any other outdoor pyrotechnics is prohibited

operating any internal combustion engine without a properly installed and working spark-arresting device is prohibited

Camping and cooking activities are allowed only if the following safety requirements are met:



within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds

charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves are permitted at private residences, provided the area is cleared of all flammable materials for a three-foot radius

use of stoves, fire pits, or appliances fueled by liquid petroleum (LPG), natural gas, or liquid fuel is allowed



The sheriff's office says outdoor smoking is allowed only within the following areas:



within an enclosed vehicle or building

a developed recreation site

while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter which is barren or cleared of all flammable materials



According to the sheriff's office, welding or operating an acetylene (or similar) torch with an open flame is allowed, but only if it's in an area that has been cleared of all vegetation and flammable materials.

For more information about Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, visit the El Paso County Sheriff's Office's website.

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