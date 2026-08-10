Mandatory evacuations lifted for 10-acre fire north of Fountain Valley School

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — UPDATE: Evacuations for an approximately 10-acre fire north of Fountain Valley School were lifted just before 3:30 p.m.

El Paso County deputies say it is now safe to return to the area.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE:

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for an area of Security-Widefield on Monday due to a wildfire.

The fire is burning near the intersection of Bradley Road and Grinell Boulevard. The evacuation order is in effect for the area below:

Peak Alerts

According to the City of Fountain, the fire is approximately 10 acres in size. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says students in the area using Widefield School District 3 bus transportation will return to their school and await parental pickup.

The sheriff's office says Bradley Road is currently closed between Grinell Boulevard and Goldfield Drive.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app, follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:



Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications select preferred language add Peak Alerts

___

El Paso County District 49 family sues school district over private nurse ban for special needs son A family in El Paso County School District 49 is suing the district and a charter school. They say the school is banning them from providing a private nurse for their special needs child. El Paso County District 49 family sues school district over private nurse ban for special needs son

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.