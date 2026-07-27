Evacuation orders issued for Penley wildfire west of Sedalia

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders have been issued for an area west of Sedalia in Douglas County due to a wildfire that was first reported Sunday.

Mandatory evacuations are in place in a two-mile radius around West Douglas Fire Station 132 at Highway 67, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

It's not known how many homes are in the evacuation zone. Displaced residents may report to the Sedalia Post Office.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said a shelter has been established at New Hope Church, located at 3737 New Hope Way in Castle Rock. People who need to evacuate livestock or pets can go to Iron Horse Open Space at 6516 S Interstate 25 in Castle Rock. The sheriff's office added that the open space is not available for commercial livestock.

The Penley Fire is estimated to be around 3 acres, and according to the sheriff's office, "continues to threaten about a dozen structures west of Sedalia."

Over 100 firefighters from 10 agencies have been battling the blaze.

Fire crews are expected to remain on the scene throughout the night.

Below is the latest evacuation map.

Dougco Sheriff

There have been no reports of injuries or structural loss at this time. Information on the origin and cause of the fire was not released.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Office of Emergency Management, and a Helitack Crew, along with West Douglas Fire and Castle Rock Fire, are actively working to contain the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more

