Evacuation order issued for area in Hanover due to fire Monday afternoon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — An evacuation order has been issued for an area in Hanover due to a fire, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

According to an Everbridge alert, the evacuation order is in effect for a half mile radius around 20710 Outback View, which is located southwest of Pikes Peak International Raceway.

If you are in the area, you are asked to evacuate now. At this time, it is unclear how big the fire is, if there is any containment, or how it started.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

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Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.



Watch an explainer of Everbridge below:

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts



Watch News5's coverage of alerts to know about below:

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