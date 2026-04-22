Evacuation order, pre-evacuations issued for area in Hanover due to wildfire

HANOVER, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order and a pre-evacuation order for an area near Hanover due to a large fire.

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for Hammer Road east to South Peyton Highway and Myers Road north to Squirrel Creek Road. A map of the area under the evacuation order is below:

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

A pre-evacuation order is now in effect for Hammer Road east to South Peyton Road and Squirrel Creek Road north to Clements Road. A map of the pre-evacuation order is below:

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

According to the Hanover Fire Department, the fire has burned 4,200 acres. At this time, it is unclear how the fire started, or if there is any containment.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or provide personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

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