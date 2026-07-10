Custer County implements Stage 3 Fire Restrictions due to current conditions

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Custer County has implemented Stage 3 Fire Restrictions indefinitely due to current, dangerous conditions.

The county says they made the decision after speaking with the following:



Wet Mountain Fire Protection District Fire Chief

Custer County Board of County of Commissioners

National Weather Service

The county says this is their highest level of fire restrictions. The following activities are banned:



outdoor “hot work” such as grinding, welding, chainsaws, etc.

any kind of outdoor fire, campfire, charcoal, propane grill, tiki torches, outdoor cooking, etc.

outdoor smoking, such as tobacco, marijuana, pipes, cigarettes, etc.

any on road or off road diesel motor vehicle with a regenerative exhaust system that throws sparks out of it

any fireworks, model rockets, etc. are banned, including professionally licensed fireworks vendors

no blasting of any kind allowed at any time



Drivers of all vehicles are asked to take special precautions, including not parking and driving on grass or weeds. The county says to check and make sure trailer chains are secured and won't drag across the pavement.

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