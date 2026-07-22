CSPD, CSFD asking for help, investigators believe grass fire was human-caused

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) and Fire Departments (CSFD) are asking for help from the community after a grass fire Tuesday evening is believed to be human-caused.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workinggrassfire in the area of Austin Bluffs and Brainard Dr just behind Explorer Elementary School.



Multiple crews are responding and on scene. There is smoke visible in the area, crews are on scene working on extinguishing the fire.… pic.twitter.com/gnkj6zAzWV — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) July 22, 2026

According to the CSFD, it happened at 5:45 p.m. behind Explorer Elementary School, which is located near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused, and they are asking anyone who may have saw suspicious activity or have information related to the fire to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

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