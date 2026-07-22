CSPD, CSFD asking for help, investigators believe grass fire was human-caused

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) and Fire Departments (CSFD) are asking for help from the community after a grass fire Tuesday evening is believed to be human-caused.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workinggrassfire in the area of Austin Bluffs and Brainard Dr just behind Explorer Elementary School.— Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) July 22, 2026
Multiple crews are responding and on scene. There is smoke visible in the area, crews are on scene working on extinguishing the fire.… pic.twitter.com/gnkj6zAzWV
According to the CSFD, it happened at 5:45 p.m. behind Explorer Elementary School, which is located near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Rangewood Drive.
Investigators believe the fire was human-caused, and they are asking anyone who may have saw suspicious activity or have information related to the fire to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.
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