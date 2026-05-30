CSFD, El Paso County Sheriff's Office lift burn restrictions Friday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Burn restrictions in Colorado Springs and El Paso County are now lifted. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says the recent moisture across the region has reduced the risk of wildfire activity within city limits.
The following activities are still prohibited year-round:
- recreational fireworks
- burning trash
- open burning by non-governmental entities
CSFD also says they are lifting burn restrictions because short and long-range forecasting models from the National Weather Service indicate a trend of above normal precipitation for the next three months.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has also lifted Stage I Fire Restrictions for unincorporated areas, which were implemented on May 12.
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Four beavers relocated from Cottonwood Creek dam, dam's removal put on hold
Save the beavers. That's what many across Colorado Springs and in the east side's Cottonwood Creek Park area say after hearing of beavers being removed from a dam.
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