WATCH: A front-line view of the fight to save homes from the Aspen Acres Fire

BEAULAH, Colo. (KOAA) — We have some amazing new video that shows how hard firefighters are working to save as many homes as they can.

Paul Hindman shared a surveillance video from his home in the Beulah area along North Creek Road.

Watch their efforts in the video player below

It shows the fire quickly inching towards his home, then, in the last few moments, you can see wildland firefighters spring into action, working on structure protection.

Paul was one of the lucky ones; in the Beulah area, the fire destroyed 192 homes. Drone video shared by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office shows the destruction in the area.

Watch parts of the drone video shared by the sheriff's office in the video player below.

As of Thursday, the fire is over 96,000 acres and is 14% contained. If you have images or videos you would like to share with us, you can do so below.

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Some evacuees are going home, but the Aspen Acres Fire has destroyed 272 Houses Here's some good news on the Aspen Acres Fire as some evacuation orders are lifted, but the devastation is immense. The fire has now burned over 93,000 acres and destroyed 272 homes across Pueblo and Custer Counties. Some Evacuees Are Going Home, but the Fire Has Destroyed 272 Houses

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