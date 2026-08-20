Volunteers help Beulah property owners as community waits for more government relief

BEULAH, Colo. (KOAA) — Volunteer-driven aid continues to be the focus of recovery efforts in Beulah following flooding and wildfire damage as neighbors say they are relying on each other now more than ever.



Watch News5's coverage of flooding in Beulah last month below:

Noah Niccoli is one of many volunteers working across the burn scar to help repair damage and prepare for more. His focus has been on a community member named Dale's driveway, which was heavily damaged by flood erosion.

"He's not even really able to (repair damage), with the vehicles that he's got up here," said Niccoli. "(He would) have a hard time getting out of it (a vehicle) and in it with the ruts that were created by the flood erosion."

Niccoli spent the afternoon grading Dale's gravel road back to an even surface level and installed ditches to redirect water runoff.

"Give the water a spot to allow it to run off instead of running through the middle of this gentleman's road," said Niccoli.

"I'm hoping to have it to where we can drive around this road here and just (have it) be really nice and really pleasant," said Dale.

Dale expressed gratitude for the help.

"It's good to have people like this that are willing to help you," he said.

"I'm definitely blessed with the opportunity to be able to come up here... and help as much as I can," said Niccoli.

Niccoli said he hopes Dale is the first of many Beulah locals he can help.

Many in the area have grown frustrated over what is seen as a lack of relief from government agencies.



Watch News5's coverage of that frustration below:

On Wednesday, the Office of Colorado Governor Jared Polis released the following statement:

Governor Polis was devastated to hear about the death of Mr. Humphreys and his heart goes out to the Humphreys family and friends. The Aspen Acres fire and following flooding has impacted so many Coloradans and the State remains committed to helping the community recover. The governor's disaster declaration covers response, recovery, and mitigation efforts from the fires as well as the subsequent post-fire flooding that has occurred in the aftermath. The Colorado Department of Local Affairs has provided financial assistance to help Ouray and Pueblo counties hire resiliency and recovery managers to help with interim and long-term disaster recovery and flood mitigation in the areas and is working with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to complete Damage Survey Reports which will support requests for Emergency Watershed Protection Grants that can help stabilize streambanks, remove debris, and protect homes and infrastructure from future flooding. The State is looking at all options to support communities impacted by fires this summer, including a major disaster declaration from the President. DHSEM has led preliminary damage assessments for the fire areas with FEMA, SBA, relevant local governments, including Pueblo County, Custer County, and Colorado 211, which has to be completed before the State can make a major disaster declaration request. The teams are currently reviewing the data to determine everything that could be included in a request for a major disaster declaration and the next steps of the recovery process. Office of Colorado Governor Jared Polis

Pueblo County says it is collaborating with the state to provide United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) disaster relief funding.

Niccoli offered a message to the broader community.

"Keep your faith strong and just bless those that are around you," said Niccoli.

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