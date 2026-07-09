Volunteers finding different ways to help Pueblo County residents displaced by Aspen Acres Fire

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Volunteers at the Pueblo Academy of Arts are spending long days in the heat helping people displaced by the Aspen Acres Fire, which has forced more than 11,000 residents from their homes.

Among those helping is Stephanie Sisneros, who started a delivery business this summer. She and her third-grade daughter, Liliana, wear matching shirts with a simple message on the back, Colorado Strong.

"They give us a call, see what they need, we pick it up and deliver it for them," said Sisneros.

The pair are volunteering their time and vehicle to get supplies to evacuees. A photo from last month shows the back of Sisneros' car packed with supplies for evacuees of the Applewood Fire.

With the Aspen Acres Fire destroying homes, the scope of what she delivers has grown.

"Two beds, a table, a couple of other things for a family once they get a place, because they unfortunately have lost their home," said Sisneros.

Sisneros said the timing of launching her business feels like more than coincidence.

"They say God works in mysterious ways, and he puts certain people in your path for certain reasons. That's certainly being displayed," said Sisneros.

Sisneros and her daughter operate under their business, Personable Touch Solutions LLC.

While many residents are still waiting to return home, Pueblo County officials are working to speed up the reentry process. Officials reminded displaced residents to pick up their reentry cards.

Pueblo County Department of Human Services Director Russ Guerrero said the cards are available and wait times have dropped significantly.

"Presently, we have zero waiting," said Guerrero.

But Guerrero noted that a large portion of displaced residents have yet to come in.

"11,000 or so people have been displaced. Only about 1,000 have come in so far to get their cards," said Guerrero.

Long wait times earlier in the week were attributed to a limited number of card-making machines. As of Wednesday, the county has expanded from three machines to 11.

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Some evacuees are going home, but the Aspen Acres Fire has destroyed 272 Houses Here's some good news on the Aspen Acres Fire as some evacuation orders are lifted, but the devastation is immense. The fire has now burned over 93,000 acres and destroyed 272 homes across Pueblo and Custer Counties. Some Evacuees Are Going Home, but the Fire Has Destroyed 272 Houses

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