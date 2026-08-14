Southern Colorado community steps up to welcome Beulah students back to school

BEULAH, Colo. (KOAA) — The Town of Beulah is recovering after a summer of evacuations and loss caused by the Aspen Acres Fire.
- Watch News5's latest coverage of the Aspen Acres Fire below:
The southern Colorado community stepped up to give students and their families at the town's only school a night to remember. SHIELD616, the Colorado Springs Police Department and other groups hosted a back to school night at Beulah School of Natural Sciences.
The groups stepped up to give students free school supplies, a carnival and free food.
"Honestly, it's... really cool because it just kind of shows, like, everyone helping out for the little... community,... we're like the little guy," said Matt Yunker, a student at Beulah School of Natural Sciences.
More than 130 students were helped out through this event.
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