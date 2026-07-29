Rye community rallies together with daily free meals

RYE, Colo. (KOAA) — Rye is open again, and the community is rallying around residents returning home after a mandatory evacuation order was lifted five days ago.

Rye was the last major community to have its mandatory evacuation order lifted. For many community members, settling back into daily life has not been easy, but the town is working to help ease that transition.

"It was so good to get back home and to see my home still standing and everything good," said one community member.

"It was hard not to see familiar faces and be around the people that I know and love," said another.

Roads into town have reopened, and since community members returned on Thursday, a volunteer-led lunch has become a daily routine for anyone who shows up hungry.

"I just get hamburgers and hot dogs. A little bit of this and a little bit of that," said one attendee.

Chris Dorris and Tyson Rodriguez travel with food to areas where help is needed. The pair say they are grateful for the local volunteers who have shown up to help.

"I think we're doing 300 to 325 meals a day, just day in and day out, seven days a week," said Dorris.

Tuesday's menu included brisket, pulled pork, burgers, bratwursts, beans and coleslaw.

"All of these volunteers are people from this community. We've had more than these ladies here; obviously... they're not here every day. They need breaks, and people just pour in with support and help," said Rodriguez.

Michael Peck and Natalie Roles-Lepley both run businesses in town. They say the community response has been meaningful.

"It's been really therapeutic to see things and have a normalcy and familiarity with people and what's going on and hearing their experiences and sharing your experiences," said Roles-Lepley.

"Just trying to give to people who need it right now. Not everybody's lost everything, but at the same time, they've been away from their lives," says Peck.

"It has made the community just that much closer," added Roles-Lepley.

Some returns have been rockier than others, but residents and volunteers say the outpouring of support is making each day a little smoother.

___

KOAA News5

Contact Owen Skornik-Hayes Have a story in Pueblo that we should cover? Contact your News5 Pueblo reporter, Owen Skornik-Hayes. First Name Last Name Email Subject Body Security Check Submit

___

Arson investigation continues over grass fire near elementary school Fire danger is top of mind all year long in Colorado. A recent grass fire burned about an acre of park area behind Explorer Elementary School in Colorado Springs. Arson investigation continues over grass fire near elementary school

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.