Pueblo dog and her owner are helping find pets displaced by the Aspen Acres Fire

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo woman and her dog are turning heartbreak into action, using their skills to help find pets displaced by the Aspen Acres Fire.

Dawna Andrews and her search dog, Quasar, are working to locate missing and displaced animals in the wake of the fire, and training other dogs and their owners to do the same.

Quasar is no ordinary dog. Andrews said he has competed at the highest levels before a serious health scare changed the course of his life.

"He's done speed, agility, obedience, he's a grand champion," said Andrews.

"Before he turned three, he got this condition called idiopathic chylothorax, which is a very rare condition. There was a low chance of recovery, and he recovered," said Andrews.

After his recovery, Andrews said she wanted to find something less physically demanding for him.

"So, when he recovered, I wanted to do something more low impact," said Andrews.

That low-impact activity has had a high impact for others. Andrews is now training dogs to track and trail missing animals, a skill that requires reading subtle cues most people would never notice.

"Learning to read a dog is very different. We don't really know how they're experiencing it, we're just taking guesses," said Andrews.

All it takes to start a search is a scent. A well-trained dog like Quasar can follow that scent for miles to determine where a lost pet may have been. The need is real. Andrews said many of the missing animals belong to people who have been forced from their homes.

"It's more people who have been displaced, and their animal isn't familiar with where they are now, and they may get out," said Andrews.

Quasar has already played a role in a search effort for an evacuee's missing pet at Lake Pueblo State Park. Andrews said the help is available to any evacuee who needs it.

"If my personal pet went missing, I would do everything to try and bring them home," said Andrews.

Among those training alongside Andrews are Leanne Giordano and her blue heeler, Bixby. The Aspen Acres Fire hit close to home for Giordano, too.

"I housed my daughter and her family from Rye until they could go home. We've held on to some horses as well as going to the fairgrounds," said Giordano.

Giordano said she and Bixby are learning to track in hopes of finding another way to help their community.

"If the day ever comes where we get to help someone else find their dog using their natural abilities, that would be amazing," said Giordano.

For those still searching for a missing pet, Andrews offered a simple message, don't give up.

"I've seen pets come back after months," said Andrews.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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