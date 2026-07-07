Humane Society caring for nearly 300 pets displaced by Aspen Acres Fire, providing emergency shelter in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is supporting evacuated families and their animals by providing emergency shelter and care for small pets displaced by the Aspen Acres Fire.

As of Monday, the organization's Community Animal Response Team (CART) and Animal Law Enforcement members had 281 animals in their care. Assistant Director for Animal Law Enforcement Lindsey Vigna says every pet needs a safe place to come, and right now, that place is Pueblo.

“If anyone is experiencing uncertainty or they themselves have been displaced because of this fire," Vigna said. "We want to make sure that they are comforted knowing that we have a safe place for their pets."

Pets are being provided with several walks throughout the day, food and water, enrichment, and clean kennels.

HSPPR took action as soon as the Aspen Acres Fire began. According to Vigna, no pets have been turned away from the emergency shelter so far and pet owners do not have to live in an evacuation zone for their pets to receive care. She says the intake process involves getting as much information as possible from the pet owner.

"We want to make sure we have good contact information and want to be able to pass along any special needs that your pet may have," Vigna said. "Medical concerns or maybe long-term issues that a pet might be experiencing, we want to make sure our team is aware of that."

As for how long the emergency shelter will remain open, Vigna says it depends on the fire itself.

"Once we start hearing and getting information that some areas are opening back up, then that gives us hope that some of these animals will be back home with their loved ones," Vigna said. "Until then, we are here to support them and support the community and just so happy to be a part of that.”

One emergency pet shelter is located off Cooper Place in Pueblo. Pet owners can follow 'pet shelter' signs while heading towards the main evacuation center at 1650 Cooper Place. A second emergency shelter can be found at the Fulton Heights Community Center.

HSPPR says its greatest need is monetary donations to its Emergency Response Fund, allowing them to quickly purchase food, medical supplies, crates, and other critical resources as needs change. More information can be found here.

Email Senior Reporter Meghan Glova at meghan.glova@koaa.com.

Follow Meghan Glova KOAA on Facebook.

Good news and bad news on the seventh largest fire in Colorado history The good news, some evacuations have been lifted for the Aspen Acres Fire. The bad news, the fire has now destroyed more than 260 homes and burned nearly 92,000 acres, making it the seventh largest fire in state history. Good News & Bad News on the 7th-Largest Fire in Colorado History

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.