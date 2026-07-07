Fremont County evacuees relive leaving homes due to Aspen Acres Fire

FLORENCE, Colo. (KOAA) — Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for all land south of the intersection of Highway 67 and County Road 100 in Fremont County, stretching to the Pueblo and Custer County lines, as of Monday afternoon.

The Aspen Acres Fire has pushed fears northward, with smoke-filled air and Colorado National Guard personnel blocking roadways, marking the edge of the evacuation zone. The fire itself is not visible from the checkpoint, but its presence is unmistakable.

Evacuees say they were thankful to have had several days to prepare before Sunday night's expanded orders took effect.

Tammy Byrum and her husband were notified at 8 p.m. Sunday and were on their driveway by 8:20 p.m., go bags already packed, along with their English Mastiff, Newfoundland and St. Bernard.

"We moved here in 2014, and this is our first evacuation," said Byrum.

The couple had family visiting for the Fourth of July weekend, which helped them move quickly. Still, leaving was not easy.

"Almost refusing to leave our homes, because it's our retirement home," said Byrum.

Their property spans more than 30 acres, and concern for it remains high.

"We've seen stuff close and we've seen smoke this close, but never this close," said Byrum.

Pathfinder Park's parking lot has filled with evacuees in similar situations. Stephanie Vankomen is among them, having left the home she built from the ground up.

"Material things I can replace. People, I can't," said Vankomen.

Like the Byrums, it is Vankomen's first evacuation.

"I hope it starts to downpour. Give the firefighters a break, cause they're away from their families. Give us Coloradans a break, cause there's been so much loss. I'm praying for it," said Vankomen.

The people I spoke with in Fremont County say their homes are okay for now. But if the worst case scenario were to play out, they say there is a reason they chose to live here, they will rebuild and they will go back home.

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91,000 Acres, 212 Homes Lost, and New Evacuations An update on the devastating Aspen Acres Fire, which has now burned over 91,000 acres and destroyed 212 structures. New mandatory evacuations have been issued for parts of Fremont County as over 1000 firefighters continue to battle the massive blaze. 91,000 Acres, 212 Homes Lost, and New Evacuations

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